World organizations continue showing solidarity with Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, February 17 (ACN) Various political and social organizations from Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean expressed today their support to Cuba and condemned the coercive measures imposed by the United States, in statements made in different international forums, reported the Cubaminrex website.

The Sam Nujoma Foundation, chaired by Nahas Angula in Namibia, denounced the intensification of the oil blockade and warned of the humanitarian crisis facing the island, while urging the international community to demand accountability from Washington.

In Cyprus, Tasos Costeas, president of the Peace Council, reiterated his rejection of the economic, commercial, and financial blockade against Cuba during the presentation of the 2025 Peace Prize and stressed the need to preserve peace and cooperation among peoples.

From Antigua and Barbuda, Deputy Governor Sir Clare Roberts called on CARICOM countries to find practical ways to support Cuba, citing as an example the assistance sent by Mexico in food and basic resources.

The Pan-African Women's Organization (PAWO), based in Windhoek, condemned the threats to impose tariffs on Cuban oil suppliers and underscored the impact of the blockade on women and children, while urging the international community to demand an immediate cessation of hostilities.

The statements concurred that the unilateral sanctions affect the socioeconomic development of the Caribbean nation and contravene basic principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.