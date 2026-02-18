Cuba postpones the 12th International Meeting on Justice and Law





HAVANA, Cuba, February 17 (ACN) The Organizing Committee of the 12th International Meeting on Justice and Law announced the postponement of the academic event scheduled to take place in Havana from May 27 to 29, 2026, due to the current economic situation in Cuba.

According to the Supreme People's Court, the decision was made following the tightening of the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States government against Cuba, which made it impossible to hold a meeting of the magnitude and prestige it had achieved over more than two decades.

Oscar Manuel Silvera Martinez, president of the Supreme People's Court, stated that the decision was difficult but necessary, and offered his apologies to the institutions, jurists, and students who were preparing to participate.

The magistrate expressed his gratitude for the understanding and support shown in light of this decision and assured that the Organizing Committee remains committed to resuming the event as soon as conditions allow.

This international conference, now in its twentieth year, has established itself as a forum for professional exchange among judges, lawyers, academics, and students from Cuba and around the world, fostering scholarly debate and legal cooperation.

The cancellation of the 12th edition underscores the impact of the U.S. blockade on various aspects of national life, including academic and scientific exchange, despite this being a space for building bridges of understanding.

The Supreme People's Court reaffirmed its commitment to the development of legal science and international cooperation, and expressed confidence that the event can be resumed in the near future.