Prominent Cuban scientist receives 2025 National Chemistry Prize





HAVANA, Cuba, February 17 (ACN) The Finlay Institute of Vaccines announced on its Facebook page that Yury Valdes Balbin, the institute's director general, received the 2025 National Chemistry Prize, awarded by the Cuban Chemical Society in recognition of his scientific career.

The jury was chaired by Dr. Maria de los Angeles Arada Perez and comprised Dr. Isel Pascual Alonso, Dr. Lourdes Zumalacarregui de Cardenas, Dr. Leslie Reguera Nuñez, and Dr. Luis Cruz Viera, who evaluated the candidates' merits in the areas of Chemistry, Biochemistry, Chemical Engineering, and Education.

Valdes Balbin, born on October 25, 1976, holds a degree in Chemistry from the University of Havana, where he began his professional career at the Center for the Study of Synthetic Antigens.

He later joined the Finlay Institute of Vaccines, where he held the positions of deputy director general and assistant director, before assuming the role of director general.

He was responsible for key research in the development of the Soberana vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also worked at the Center for Biomolecular Chemistry, where he directed the Glycoconjugation Department and participated in the production of synthetic adhesives for the Haemophilus influenzae type b vaccine.

Among his accolades are the title of Hero of Labor of the Republic of Cuba and his position as a deputy to the National Assembly of People's Power for the municipality of La Lisa, in Havana.

The Cuban Chemical Society highlighted that the 2025 Annual Awards also recognize young professionals and specialists in various branches of the discipline, with the aim of stimulating scientific excellence in the country.