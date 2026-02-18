Cuba reaffirms at the UN, its commitment to decolonization





HAVANA, Cuba, February 17 (ACN) Ernesto Soberon Guzman, Cuban Permanent Representative to the United Nations, reaffirmed the island's commitment to the definitive eradication of colonialism during the organizational meeting of the Special Committee on Decolonization (C-24).

The diplomat, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website, Cubaminrex, expressed his gratitude on Monday for the trust placed in Cuba to occupy one of the vice-presidencies of the body and assured its willingness to work constructively in favor of the self-determination of peoples.

Soberon emphasized that as long as a territory exists under colonial domination, the promise of equal rights and sovereignty enshrined in the UN Charter will remain incomplete.

The ambassador rejected all forms of colonialism and neocolonial practices, while denouncing the impact of unilateral coercive measures and economic blockades as instruments of political pressure.

He also warned about the resurgence of hegemonic doctrines that threaten regional and international peace and contravene the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace.

The Cuban representative expressed his country's support for the upcoming Regional Seminar on Caribbean Decolonization, scheduled for May 25-27 in Nicaragua, which he considers an opportunity to strengthen collective action in favor of independence.

In closing, he reiterated that Cuba will continue to defend in all multilateral forums the inalienable right of peoples to self-determination, independence, and development with dignity.