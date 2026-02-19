UNESCO appeals to support for educational continuity in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, February 18 (ACN) Anne Lemaistre, director of the UNESCO Office in Havana, called for international efforts in favor of the continuity of education in Cuba, currently burdened with complex circumstances, and pointed out that the UN System in Cuba shares this priority in coordination with its national counterparts.

Recalling that UNESCO has repeatedly recognized the inclusive, equitable, and universal nature of Cuban education, Ms. Lemaistre referred to the four lines of action defined by her organization, namely to guarantee access to sustainable energy in 5,000 schools, promote school gardens and nutrition education in half of the educational centers, support about 80,000 affected teachers, and provide materials and training to some 600,000 students, with 25,000 young people leading community resilience projects.

In this context, her office deployed again the “Rebuilding Hope” program, aimed at restoring learning in schools in the provinces of Santiago de Cuba and Granma damaged by Hurricane Melissa, in light of similar past initiatives launched in the aftermath of Hurricanes Oscar and Rafael and of the earthquakes that shook Eastern Cuba in 2024, with a view to ensuring education services in emergency situations.

Ms. Lemaistre also stated that these actions seek to strengthen the Cuban education system’s response capacity and to make sure that students and teachers alike have essential resources to cope with the current challenges.