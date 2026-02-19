Russian President meets with Cuban Foreign Minister





HAVANA, Cuba, February 18 (ACN) The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, received in Moscow Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, who is paying an official visit as a special envoy of the Cuban Party and Government.

During their meeting, Mr. Rodríguez conveyed greetings from Army General Raúl Castro Ruz and the Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and thanked Russia for its historic solidarity in the face of the U.S. economic, commercial, financial, and energy blockade of the island.

On his end, Mr. Putin said that his nation has always advocated for Cuban sovereignty and independence and noted that this year marks the centennial of the birth of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, which both countries will celebrate.

“We have always stood by Cuba in its struggle for independence and its right to follow its own path of development, and we have always supported the Cuban people,” the Russian president emphasized.

Both parties stated their willingness to strengthen bilateral relations in all sectors, reaffirmed Russia's long-lived opposition to the U.S. blockade, and praised the importance of working together in favor of international law, multilateralism, and peace.

“Our relations are based on a strategic partnership, especially at this time in Cuba. We have long been working shoulder to shoulder. Our projects are making good progress and working for the benefit of our peoples,” the Cuban official added.

Mr. Rodríguez also met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, as well as with Dmitry Medvedev, Vice Chairman of the Security Council and Chairman of the United Russia Party; Ivan Melnikov, First Vice Chairman of the State Duma; and Dmitry Chernyshenko, Deputy Prime Minister and Co-Chairman of the Russia-Cuba Intergovernmental Commission, all of whom reasserted Moscow's unwavering support for Cuba.