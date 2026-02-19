Cuban party leader receives Argentine activist Juan Grabois





HAVANA, Cuba, February 18 (ACN) Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), received Juan Grabois, leader and founder of Argentina’s Patria Grande Front, and referred to his visit as a demonstration of support for the Revolution and opposition to the U.S. blockade, the designation of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism, and the executive order that limits the provision of fuel to the island.

Mr. Grabois, who paid his first visit to Cuba at the invitation of the PCC, met with high-ranking members of the Central Committee and the National Assembly of People's Power, as well as tours around institutions of interest.

In statements to the press, the Argentine leader said that his visit responded to the growing imperialist aggression against the Latin American peoples and referred to the U.S. policies as criminal actions in violation of international and humanitarian law, calling the U.S. blockade a form of collective punishment classified as a crime against humanity under the Geneva Convention and designed to provoke a food crisis which, he stressed, Cuba can get through with the solidarity of other Latin American nations.

He described his visit as an act in support of the sovereignty of the peoples and the need for Latin American unity in the face of the neocolonial offensive.

In his message, the activist the popular movements of the region to not be intimidated and stand instead for the right to self-determination, even if this entails political costs.

He criticized Argentine President Javier Milei, whom he called a colonial administrator for the United States, and lamented his country’s break with the diplomatic tradition of voting against the blockade at the United Nations.

Regarding the links with the PCC, Mr. Grabois announced that he will take back with him a draft cooperation agreement based on the common values of humanism and the self-determination.

He also recalled both General Juan Domingo Perón's gesture in the 1970s when he decried the U.S. blockade and Pope Francis's respect for the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, as examples of distinct identities that enrich the bilateral relationship.