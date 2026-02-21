Firefighters Exchange with Cubans who Faced the US Attack in Venezuela





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 20 (ACN) Personnel from the Cuban Fire Department held an emotional exchange in the capital with the protagonists of the confrontation against the terrorist attack perpetrated by United States forces against Venezuela last January 3, when they kidnapped the constitutional president Nicolás Maduro Moros and his wife Cilia Flores.



A minute of silence in memory of the 32 Cubans who fell in the line of duty marked the beginning of the meeting, where the screening of the audiovisual material "Honor y gloria," from the Political Directorate, moved those present and gave way to a dialogue charged with patriotic sentiment, reported the Ministry of the Interior on its official website.





The agency added that visibly moved by the warm welcome, the heroes expressed being very grateful for the recognition of their courage and patriotism.

"Representing Cuba in Venezuelan lands has been the greatest honor of our lives, because we carry in our hearts the certainty that our people are a heroic people, mambí, and that the slogan of Homeland or Death is not an empty phrase, but the deepest conviction that we would die with dignity for our patriotic principles," they agreed in stating.





When presenting an institutional stimulus on behalf of all Cuban firefighters, First Colonel Luis Carlos Guzmán Matos, Head of the Cuban Fire Department, assured that this modest recognition is a symbol of the immense pride we feel for having you here, in your home.





"You have demonstrated with facts that courage has no limits when it comes to defending the Revolution. In you we see reflected the indomitable spirit of our people. And I want you to know, with the same certainty with which we handle our work equipment to save lives, that this fire department is willing to exchange them for a rifle if necessary to defend the Revolution and our sister nations."





The day, presided over by Guzmán Matos, also included the presence of Colonel Tania Grajales Columbié, Second Chief of the Political Directorate of the MININT, and other heads of the DSP, officers, combatants, soldiers, and civilian workers of the Cuban Fire Department.

Cuba Denounces at International Aviation entity US Blockade on Fuel Supplies





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 20 (ACN) The Cuban delegation to the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization denounced the total blockade of fuel supplies to Cuba, under the protection of the executive order of January 29 issued by the government of the United States.





Its harmful effects are not only for our nation, "but also for airlines, passengers, third countries, and for the general stability of the global aeronautical system," warned Mercedes Vázquez González, Cuban representative in that body, meeting in Montreal, Canada, according to a communication from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





Vázquez González affirmed that the measure by the administration of President Donald Trump has caused the unavailability of Jet A-1 fuel at international airports, resulting in diversions, cancellations, higher costs, and affectations for thousands of passengers and the stability of the international aeronautical system.





She noted that such actions contravene the principles of the Chicago Convention and ICAO resolutions on unilateral and extraterritorial measures; and requested the Council to include the monitoring of this matter in its Work Program, and to conduct a study on its impact on international air transport.





She reiterated her country's commitment "to ICAO, to the strengthening of civil aviation based on safety, efficiency, economic sustainability, and respect for international law."