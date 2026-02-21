Japan and Cuba Reaffirm Strong Bonds of Friendship and Cooperation





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 20 (ACN) The willingness to strengthen the bonds of cooperation between Japan and Cuba was highlighted during the celebration in Havana of the National Day of the Land of the Rising Sun, on the occasion of the 66th birthday of Emperor Naruhito.



According to the Japanese ambassador to Cuba, Nakamura Kazuhito, Tokyo's decision is to strengthen diplomatic relations with island, which will mark the centenary of their establishment in 2029.





The diplomat also recalled during his speech that in 2028, 130 years will have passed since the first Japanese immigration to Cuba.





Nakamura specified that Japan, more than eight decades after the end of the Second World War (1939-1945), maintains a foreign policy based on dialogue and reconciliation, principles that also guide its relationship with the Caribbean nation.





The Japanese ambassador praised his country's support for the efforts of the Cuban people to boost their economy, through humanitarian aid projects, infrastructure support initiatives, and cultural programs that solidify the historic bilateral ties.





He pointed out that the National Day is always an excellent occasion to reaffirm the excellent relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, which include several spheres and are based on mutual respect and understanding.





The diplomat stated that despite current challenges, such as climate change, cybersecurity, and transnational crime, among others, the international community must always opt for cooperation and mutual understanding.





Nakamura confirmed "the willingness of his nation to continue working with constancy and solidarity, in a climate of respect and friendship, so that bilateral relations continue to be an example of cooperation in the Ibero-American and Asian sphere."





Attending the event were Deputy Prime Minister Eduardo Martínez, the Minister of Higher Education, Walter Baluja; the Minister of Science, Technology and Environment, Armando Rodríguez; and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anayansi Rodríguez, among other Cuban leaders and officials, as well as members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Cuba and representatives of the community of Japanese descendants.





The evening was enlivened by Japanese percussionist Haruhiko Kono, who has resided on this Caribbean island for almost 40 years, and saxophonist César López, a leading Cuban jazz figure; who performed the pieces Plastic Love (1984), authored by Mariya Takeuchi, and Dile a Catalina (1942), by composer Arsenio Rodríguez.