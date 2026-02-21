PAHO Calls for Stronger Fight on Dengue Fever in the Americas





Havana, Feb 20 (ACN) The Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) urged the countries of this region to reinforce prevention and surveillance actions as well as preparedness of health services to face Dengue Fever cases.



The latest PAHO updates on Dengue virus reveal that 4 million 459 thousand suspected cases were reported in 2025 with one million 682 thousand 588 being confirmed with the virus.





Out the above figure, 8 thousand 966 were critical cases while 2 thousand 207 deaths were registered, PL news agency reported.





The update reports a 66 percent decrease in the number of Dengue cases and 74 percent fall in the number of deaths compared to 2024.





PAHO suggests to strengthen comprehensive surveillance against the virus, integrated management of vectors in risky areas and early clinical diagnostic.