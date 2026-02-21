Films Screened at Havana Film Festival for Goya Awards





Havana, Feb 20 (ACN) Four films screened at Havana’s International Film Festival were nominated to Goya Awards, major reward by Spain’s Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences.



The movies are included in the Best Iberoamerican Film category, confirming the high quality and diversity of the films produced in this region and its growing popularity in international scenarios.





Heading the list is Argentinian film “Belen” (2025 by) Dolores Fonzi, which opened the most recent Havana Film Festival. Other pieces include Chile’s “La misteriosa mirada del flamenco (2025), by Diego Céspedes, and Colombian “Un poeta” (2025), by Simón Mesa.





The Goya Awards Gala will take place February 28th in Barcelona, awarding the best Spanish films in 2025 as well as the Latin American movies.