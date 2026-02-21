Cuban Foreign Minister Meets with UNESCO Director in Paris





Havana, Feb 20 (ACN) Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez met on Friday with the general director of the UN Education, Science and Culture Organization (UNESCO) Khaled El-Enany in the French Capital; both officials addressed the US policy of sanctions against Cuba.



Rodriguez thanked UNESCO’s support of Cuba’s education, science and culture sectors, which have been impacted by the US economic, commercial and financial blockade maintained by Washington against the island nation for over 60 years now. This US policy has been tightened by current President Donald Trump.





The Cuban government official described as fruitful his meeting with El-Enany, who had previously welcomed Cuban ambassador Maria del Carmen Herrera this week. Herrera briefed the UNESCO official on the most recent US actions against Cuba.





On January 29th, President Trump signed and executive order describing Cuba as an unusual and extraordinary threat to US national security and threatened to impose tariffs to any country that supplies oil to Cuba. This move was denounced by Cuba as running against International Law and the sovereignty of nations.





Bruno Rodriguez affirmed in his meeting with El-Enany his country’s willingness to keep strengthening bilateral relations with UNESCO.