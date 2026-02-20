US Authorities Deport 116 Irregulars to Cuba





Havana, Feb 19 (ACN) As part of US-Cuba bilateral migration accords 116 irregular Cuban migrants (88 men and 28 women) flown back to Havana on Thursday.



The return operation takes to 302 the number of Cubans brought back this year on US deportation flights.





‎Cuban authorities have ratified their commitment to a regular, safe and orderly migration and warned about the danger and risks entailed by illegal departures from the island, according to an official release by the Cuban Interior Ministry.