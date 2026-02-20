All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
22
February Sunday

US Authorities Deport 116 Irregulars to Cuba



Havana, Feb 19 (ACN) As part of US-Cuba bilateral migration accords 116 irregular Cuban migrants (88 men and 28 women) flown back to Havana on Thursday.

The return operation takes to 302 the number of Cubans brought back this year on US deportation flights.

‎Cuban authorities have ratified their commitment to a regular, safe and orderly migration and warned about the danger and risks entailed by illegal departures from the island, according to an official release by the Cuban Interior Ministry.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News