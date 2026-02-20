Cuba Supports Accredited Diplomats Amidst Fuel Shortage





Havana, Feb 19 (ACN) Cuba’s first deputy foreign minister Gerardo Penalver affirmed the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s determination to give all support to the diplomatic corps accredited here, amidst the difficult fuel situation facing the country.



Penalver met on Wednesday with ambassadors and other diplomats on the impact by the US oil blockade against the island on their work.





The Cuban diplomat condemned Washington’s actions against Cuba and reiterated the Cuban people’s determination to defend their independence and sovereignty, without yielding to any pressure or threats.





He thanks the solidarity and gestures of support of several governments and called to keep demanding the end of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba, in tune with the historic vote by the UN General Assembly in support of Cuban resolutions demanding the lifting of the US’s anti-Cuba policy.





On his X account, the Cuban government official stressed the significance to keep up international unity in the face of unilateral measures affecting the Cuban people’s everyday life and the work of diplomatic MissIons accredited in Havana.