Catalan parliamentarians express solidarity with Cuba





Havana, Cuba, March 2 (ACN) At the Catalan Parliament, the Cuban Consul General to Barcelona, ​​Alejandro Castro Medina, held a meeting today with spokespeople from parliamentary groups to discuss the impact of the intensified economic, commercial, and financial blockade against the island.

During the exchange, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website, Cubaminrex, the Cuban diplomat updated representatives from Comuns, Junts, PSC, ERC, and CUP on the effects of the unilateral coercive measures on the daily lives of the Cuban people, with an emphasis on the energy blockade recently imposed by the United States.

Castro Medina explained the efforts Cuba is making to guarantee essential services and the well-being of the population, despite the growing difficulties resulting from the sanctions.

The Consulate General expressed its gratitude for the solidarity of the Catalan parliamentary groups, as well as their commitment to defending dialogue, cooperation, and respect for international law.