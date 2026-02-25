Havana to host the 10th edition of Salsa Festival





HAVANA, Cuba, February 24 (ACN) The 10th Salsa Festival, to be held from February 27 to March 1 at the Línea y 18 Cultural Center in Havana, will once again become a space for exchange with the Cuban public.

Indira Fajardo, president of the Cuban Institute of Music (ICM), described the event as a platform for reaching art schools and strengthening ties with students of artistic education and the community.

Fajardo emphasized that the festival will once again be a celebration for musicians to reconnect with new generations, and for dancers to have a space to enjoy themselves.

On behalf of the ICM, she reaffirmed the commitment to maintaining this event, which positions Cuban music on the world stage despite the current situation facing the country, and thanked the musicians, sponsors, and all the staff involved in making this emblematic cultural event a reality.

The Salsa Festival will be dedicated to his 10-year career and to the 70th anniversary of the group Elito Reve y su Charangon.