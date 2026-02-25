People's Power: 50 years of socialist democracy in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, February 24 (ACN) With a call to rekindle citizen participation and defend national sovereignty, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez closed the Public Parliamentary Hearing held in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of People's Power in Cuba.

According to the Cuban Presidency website, the president emphasized that the local organs of People's Power stand as "the most authentic expression of socialist democracy" and reaffirmed that "power emanates from the people, is exercised in their name, and is accountable to their needs and hopes."

Díaz-Canel acknowledged the work done throughout five decades by thousands of delegates who have addressed the concerns of their communities, saying that “being a delegate is an act of courage and daily dedication to the people, the homeland, and the Revolution.”

The leader also remarked that this anniversary should be “a turning point” to strengthen social justice, equity, and conscientious engagement in a context marked by economic hardship and the intensification of the blockade.

“We will fight, we will struggle, we will resist, we will make changes and we will overcome all adversities and imperial threats!” he stressed.