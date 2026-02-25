Díaz-Canel attends presentation of Selected Works of Raúl





HAVANA, Cuba, February 24 (ACN) In a post on X, the Cuban Presidency Office remarked that President Miguel Díaz-Canel joined about a hundred young people gathered at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana to attend the presentation of Obras Escogidas del General de Ejército Raúl Castro Ruz (Selected Works of Army General Raúl Castro Ruz).

The post remarked that the event took place on a historic day for Cuba, February 24, a date that marks the resumption of the struggles for national independence.

Made up of nine volumes and some 5,000 pages, Obras… includes more than 500 documents, a compilation resulting from four years of sustained work to highlight Raúl Castro Ruz’s political and personal trajectory.

Historian Elier Ramírez, Deputy Head of the Ideological Department of the Central Committee of the Party, described the volumes as an ethical compass and a mine of ideas to cope with the complex moment the country is experiencing.

On his end, Abel Prieto, president of Casa de las Américas, said that the texts provide a fresh insight into Raúl's leadership, different from that of the historical leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, but a full continuity of it.

In reference to the prologue, written by Díaz-Canel, Mr. Prieto recalled the president's assertion that it is a privilege to have Raúl as a guide, and noted that the Obras… encompass seventy years of an exemplary and heroic life, a beacon of ethical behavior in revolutionary action.

The digital version of the Selected Works of Army General Raúl Castro Ruz is available on the website of the Cuban Presidency.