Cuba announces boxing team for Central American and Caribbean Games qualifier





HAVANA, Cuba, February 25 (ACN) Two-time Olympic champion and five-time world champion Julio César La Cruz will lead the Cuban boxing team that will compete in the men's qualifying tournament for the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo.

Scheduled to be held in Guadalajara, Mexico, on March 11 to 16, the qualifier will grant 63 spots for each gender to participate in the 2026 Games from July 24 to August 8.

Alongside La Cruz (90 kg) will be Paris 2024 Olympic champion Erislandy Álvarez (65 kg) and 2023 world silver medalists Saidel Horta (60 kg) and Fernando Arzola (+90 kg), as well as two-time world bronze medalist Alejandro Claro (55 kg), Yunier Sorsano (70 kg), and Keilor García (80 kg).

The Cubans will try to improve their results in San Salvador in 2023, where the men won two gold, two silver, and five bronze medals, whereas the women notched up one silver and one bronze medal in what was their debut in Central American and Caribbean Games.ç