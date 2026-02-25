All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Men’s Softball Pan American Championship: Cuba lost in Super Round opener



HAVANA, Cuba, February 24 (ACN) The Cuban men's softball team lost 1-0 to the reigning world champions, Venezuela, in the opening game of the Super Round of the Pan American Championship, under way in Montería, Colombia.

The South Americans maintained their undefeated record in the tournament thanks to their hurler Luis Colombo’s performance, who threw a full game, struck out eight and allowed no runs, and a walk awarded by the Cuban pitcher in the very first inning with bases loaded.

Now Team Cuba has a 1-2 record in this phase, given that the results of the opening round are carried over to the round robin.

This tournament grants six places for the 2027 Pan American Games in Lima and five for the first phase of the World Cup.

