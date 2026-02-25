Obras Escogidas of Raúl: A gift for Cuban youth





HAVANA, Cuba, February 24 (ACN) The University of Havana hosted the presentation of the Selected Works of Raúl Castro Ruz―made up of nine volumes that compile more than 500 texts arranged in chronological order―on a historic day for the country: the 131st anniversary of the February 24th uprising, which restarted the war for independence, or the Necessary War, as National Hero José Martí called it.

In presenting this work, Elier Ramírez Cañero, Deputy Head of the Ideological Department of the Central Committee of the Party, stated that Obras Escogidas… allow readers to follow the thread of a life in revolution, clarify many passages of Cuban history considered worthy of in-depth studies, and gain an insight into a figure deemed a paradigm for several generations.

“These nine volumes come as a gift for young people, who can find in them facts of Cuban history described by one of its protagonists, including pages hitherto unpublished from Raúl Castro's campaign diary as a guerrilla in the Sierra Maestra Mountains.

Daily Sánchez Lemus, deputy director of the Office of Historical Affairs, gave details of the four-year-long editorial work that produced the collection, which she referred to as vitally important for promoting the study of history and fully appreciating the feat accomplished by the Centennial Generation.

“It is an essential tool for researchers, teachers, students, and readers committed to the memory, ethics, and legacy of the Revolution”, she stressed.