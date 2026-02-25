Cuba congratulates Kim Jong Un on his re-election as head of the Workers' Party of Korea





HAVANA, Cuba, February 24 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party and Cuban Foreign Minister, sent warm congratulations to Kim Jong Un, who has been re-elected as General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea.

On X, the Cuban head of diplomacy affirmed that Cuba will continue to promote the strengthening of the historic ties between the Parties, Governments, and People of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and Cuba, based on brotherhood, solidarity, cooperation, and the defense of socialism.

Cuba and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea have maintained bonds of friendship and cooperation based on shared principles of solidarity, respect, and the defense of socialism.

The re-election of Kim Jong Un as General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea reaffirms the continuity of leadership in the Asian nation, with which Cuba has historically shared positions of mutual support in international forums and a common vision in the defense of sovereignty and the self-determination of people.