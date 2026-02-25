Cuban FM developed a broad work agenda in Geneva





HAVANA, Cuba, February 24 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban Foreign Minister, had a busy schedule on his first day at the UN headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, which included speeches and high-level meetings, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website, Cubaminrex.

The head of Cuban diplomacy participated at the Human Rights Council and the Conference on Disarmament, where he presented Cuba's position on global challenges and denounced the intensification of the United States' economic, commercial, and financial blockade against Cuba.

During the day, he held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Venezuela, South Africa, Angola, the Maldives, Indonesia, and Senegal, as well as with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Portugal.

He also exchanged greetings with the President of Timor-Leste and the Foreign Minister of Cameroon.

He also met with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, with whom he discussed issues of common interest and the international situation.

During the meeting of the Group of Friends of the UN Charter, representatives from 18 countries adopted a Special Declaration of solidarity with Cuba and condemnation of the United States' escalating aggression against the Caribbean nation.

Rodriguez Parrilla reaffirmed Cuba's commitment to defending its sovereignty and maintaining a serious and responsible dialogue with the United States, based on mutual respect, sovereign equality, and international law.