Predicciones de Fidel: A small book about a great work





HAVANA, Cuba, February 24 (ACN) The book Predicciones de Fidel (Fidel's Predictions), presented at the Museum of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR) as an act in remembrance of the 130th anniversary of the resumption of the Necessary War, was described by the Brazilian thinker and theologian Frei Betto as “a small book about a great work”.

Organized in the context of the celebration of the centennial of the birth of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz (1926-2016), Predicciones… depicts the prophetic vision of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution at crucial moments throughout the nation’s life and his analytical ability to anticipate complex processes that defined the past century and the present.

Pedro Creach, coordinator of the Community Chair of Fidel Castro’s Thoughts and compiler of this book, highlighted some of the leader's most remarkable "premonitions," such as the return of the Cuban Five―anti-terrorists who served unjust prison sentences in the United States―the return of young Elián González, and his warning in 1993 that “Ideas are our essential weapons in the most difficult moments."

The book features dozens of quotes from Fidel, including part of his September 28, 1961 speech to mark the first anniversary of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDRs), when he warned: "Imperialism will not let up in its efforts to destroy the Revolution, put obstacles in our path, and prevent the progress and development of our homeland."

As proof of the enduring relevance of Fidel’s words, Mr. Creach pointed out that the leader always foresaw the relentless actions of successive U.S. administrations to seize control of Cuba, just as he knew what the people he defended were made of.

The highlight of the day was a speech by the Brazilian Dominican friar Frei Betto, who said, “The greatest threat to the security of the United States is named Donald Trump," whom he described as a natural-born dictator, and asserted that the U.S. will not succeed in subduing the Cuban Revolution’s political project, which embodies the patriotic sentiment bequeathed by the pro-independence mambi fighters.

Betto acknowledged the wave of solidarity that Cuba is generating across the continent, like in Brazil, where countless appeals have been made recently to send food and medicines to the island, a reaction driven by popular outrage at the arrogance of the U.S. government.

"They will not succeed in any way, because you have already faced other difficult times and have always prevailed", Mr. Betto concluded.