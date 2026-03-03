Expressions of solidarity with Cuba are coming from the Asia-Pacific region





HAVANA, Cuba, March 2 (ACN) Yadira Ledesma Hernandez, Cuban ambassador to Malaysia, expressed her gratitude in Kuala Lumpur for her participation in the virtual seminar "Unilateral Sanctions as an Instrument of War," which brought together progressive activists from the Asia-Pacific region and became an event of solidarity with the island, reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website, Cubaminrex.

The Cuban representative shared the experience of 67 years of resistance against imperialist aggression and the longest-running system of unilateral sanctions ever applied against an entire nation.

She pointed out the illegality of the United States' coercive measures against Cuba, which, due to their scope, constitute an act of genocide, and illustrated with figures the human damage caused by the economic, commercial, and financial blockade policy.

The participants sent messages of support to the Cuban people, highlighted achievements in various sectors, and emphasized the island's international cooperation as an example in the face of imperialist hegemony.

The ambassador expressed her gratitude for the expressions of solidarity and urged international mobilization in defense of peace, international law, and the self-determination of people.