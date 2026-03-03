Cuba defeats Curacao at women's football World Cup qualifier





SANTIAZGO, DE CUBA, Cuba, March 2 (ACN) The Cuban women's national soccer team won its first three points at the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean (Concacaf) qualifiers, defeating Curaçao 3-0 at the Antonio Maceo Stadium in this Cuban eastern city.

Katheryn Rodriguez, led the home team's attack on Sunday with a hat trick from the penalty spot (minutes 42, 59, and 90), a performance that sealed the match and secured the victory for the national squad.

"I am grateful to the team and the coaching staff for the confidence they placed in me to take the penalties.

I did it calmly and bravely, and I am happy to contribute to this victory and score three goals," the match's top scorer told the Cuban News Agency.

Rodriguez, who currently plays for UNAN Managua in the Nicaraguan league, highlighted that her regular experience in Central American soccer allows her to contribute a superior pace of play and help the Cuban team both in transitions and tactical organization.

Regarding the absence of key players like Cecil Aldana and Alianne Matamoros, the player emphasized the importance of team unity and added that she had to assume greater responsibility and commitment to secure the result given the absence of teammates who are usually in the starting lineup.

For her part, head coach Elizabeth Cuff acknowledged the importance of the victory after the draw in the previous match.

She explained that, due to weaknesses in midfield, she positioned Rodríguez as the focal point of the creative play, a strategy that proved effective in controlling the game.

"The team continues to prepare, and those who are available must fill the gaps.

We haven't discarded any player; we simply had to face this match with the available personnel," the coach stated regarding the squad selection.

With this victory, Cuba reaches four points in Group E (one win and one draw) and temporarily leads the group, followed by Panama and Aruba, with three points each, while Saint Kitts and Nevis is fourth (1 point) and Curaçao is last in the standings with no points.

In this Concacaf qualifying phase, the six group winners will advance to the regional Championship, a tournament that will award berths to the 2027 FIFA World Cup Brazil and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

The Cuban team's next match will be on March 7 against Aruba, away from home.