Cuba announces removal of two players from World Baseball Classic roster





HAVANA, Cuba, February 25 (ACN) The Cuban Baseball and Softball Federation (FCBS) reported that two players were removed from the roster announced for the VI World Baseball Classic and stated that they are considering possible replacements.

According to the statement sent to media outlets, the organizers notified that Team Cuba will play without the pitchers Daviel Hurtado, currently disabled, and Naykel Cruz, whose insurance was denied.

The FCBS thanked both athletes for their willingness to play for Cuba in the world’s main baseball tournament.

Some of the Cuban players who will be in the WBC are now participating in a friendly series in Nicaragua intended to serve as preparation for both teams.