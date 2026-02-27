Cuba Probe into Terrorist Sea Infiltration Attempt Keeps underway





Havana, Feb 26 (ACN) Cuban deputy foreign minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio confirmed the ongoing investigation to fully clarify the recent terrorism-oriented infiltration attempt by a US-registered speedboat.



Havana, Feb 26 (ACN) Cuban deputy foreign minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio confirmed the ongoing investigation to fully clarify the recent terrorism-oriented infiltration attempt by a US-registered speedboat.

In statements to local and international media on Friday, the official said that Cuban authorities have maintained communication with their US counterparts on the issue, including the US State Department and the Coast Guard Service.





Fernandez de Cossio said that the Cuban government will request information on the persons involved in the events, and other details through current communication ways between the two countries. He said US authorities are willing to cooperate in the clarification of the case.





Fernandez de Cossio read out the names of all 10 men involved in the infiltration attempt: Cristian Ernesto Acosta Guevara, Conrado Galindo Serrior, José Manuel Rodríguez Castelló, Leordán Cruz Gómez, Amijail Sánchez González, Roberto Alvarez Ávila, Pavel Alling Peña, Michael Ortega Casanova, Ledián Padrón Guevara and Hector Duani Cruz Correa. He said that that the four latest ones correspond to the deceased persons.





The official said that by mistake in the assessment of identification, Cuba mentioned Rolando Roberto Ascorrea Consuegra, as part of the people involved, by he was not part of that group, though he is well known for his records related to violent actions or attempts against Cuba.





He reiterated that among the items seized on the vessel were weapons of various types and calibers, Molotov cocktails, night-vision equipment, bulletproof vests, camouflage clothing, and monograms of counterrevolutionary terrorist organizations.





The deputy minister commented that this is not an isolated incident. “Cuba has been the victim of aggression and countless terrorist acts for more than 60 years, most of them organized, financed, and carried out from U.S. territory,” he emphasized. In this regard, he alluded to the fact that Cuban authorities have repeatedly provided their U.S. counterparts with information on individuals dedicated to promoting, financing, and organizing these acts in the United States. Fernández de Cossío reiterated that Cuba reaffirms its absolute commitment against all acts, methods, and practices of terrorism, and that it maintains an exemplary record in confronting this scourge; in this sense, he pointed out that it is a party to 19 international conventions related to terrorism.





In statements to dozens of national and foreign press outlets accredited in Havana, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized Cuba's duty and responsibility to protect its national territory.