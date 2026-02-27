U.S. National Network on Cuba denounces armed aggression





The National Network on Cuba fiercely denounces the armed incursion this morning by a Florida-registered speedboat in Cuban territorial waters near Falcones Cay, Villa Clara province, and the subsequent attack on Cuban Border Guard personnel.

We unequivocally condemn this act of aggression.

This is what decades of blockade and "maximum pressure" produce: instability, hostility, and danger in our region.

Cuba has the right to protect its sovereignty.

The continued designation of Cuba on the State Sponsors of Terrorism list and the ongoing blockade only increase instability and punish ordinary people.

Peace requires normalization, not coercion!

Unblock Cuba! Defend sovereignty!