



HAVANA, Cuba, March 2 (ACN) Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, stated on his social media that “true rebellion is thinking,” referring to the current challenges posed by media manipulation.

The leader pointed out that “we live in the era with the most information channels in history, but paradoxically, also in the era where the truth has become more elusive.

Never before have we been so 'cornered' by fallacies.”

He added that “gigantic media monopolies, financed by the main centers of capitalist power, have perfected the art of reducing the complexity of the world to a simple duel of good versus evil.”

Morales Ojeda warned that “the serious aspect of the matter is not only the existence of lies—which have always accompanied power—but the sophistication with which they are disguised.”

He indicated that this strategy is used to justify wars, spread disinformation about events, or demonize nations with voices that don't fit the imposed narrative.

The leader stressed that "the greatest danger is passivity," since millions of people repeat slogans without exercising critical thinking, and he recalled examples such as the belief in weapons of mass destruction in Iraq and the hateful narratives against Cuba and other peoples, devoid of the slightest historical rigor.

Morales Ojeda affirmed that "when we allow them to take away our ability to doubt, to compare, or simply to seek other sources, we cease to be citizens and become mere pawns in a choreographed manipulation."

He emphasized that for Cuba, a historical target of disinformation campaigns, understanding these mechanisms of lies is an act of survival.