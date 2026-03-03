Solidarity organizations in Catalonia reaffirm their support to Cuba in the face of US blockade and aggression





HAVANA, Cuba, March 2 (ACN) More than two hundred people, including friends of Cuba, residents, and members of political parties, gathered in front of the Consulate General of the Republic of Cuba in Barcelona this weekend to reject the energy blockade imposed by the United States against the island, reported the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cubaminrex.

During the gathering, members of the Jose Marti Association of Cuban Residents in Catalonia read a statement condemning the aggression and reaffirmed their commitment to defending the homeland.

The participants denounced the illegal and coercive nature of the unilateral measures, which affect the daily lives of the Cuban population, and reaffirmed their commitment to Cuba's sovereignty, dignity, and right to live in peace.

The Consulate General expressed its gratitude for the support of the solidarity organizations and the Jose Marti Association, whose presence strengthens the bonds of brotherhood between the two nations and confirms that reason and justice are on Cuba's side.

Meanwhile, the Consulate General itself expressed its appreciation to the Catalan Coordinator of Solidarity with Cuba, “Defensem Cuba,” which condemned the attack that occurred on February 25 in Cuban territorial waters against members of the Border Guard Troops.

The statement from “Defensem Cuba” held the United States government responsible for the impunity enjoyed by violent groups operating from its territory and demanded the immediate end to the economic, commercial, and financial blockade, as well as the removal of Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

The Consulate expressed its gratitude for the commitment of the Catalan people and solidarity organizations to the defense of Cuba's sovereignty, peace, and the self-determination of people.