US Solidarity Network rejects Trump's threats against Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, March 9 (ACN) The National Network of Solidarity with Cuba in the United States condemned in a statement the remarks made by President Donald Trump during the “Shield of the Americas” summit, where he asserted that the island was in “its final moments” and reiterated his intention to promote regime change.

The meeting, held at the US president's golf club in Doral, Florida, brought together right-wing Latin American leaders, before whom Trump presented the Cuban government as a problem to be eliminated, the solidarity organization reported.

The Network stated that these bellicose expressions preceded the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Moros in January and the recent bombing of Iran, events that demonstrate Washington's interventionist policy.

Cheryl LaBash, co-chair of the Network, declared that Trump's words constitute “an open declaration of war against the Cuban people.”

The organization rejected what it called the “Trump Corollary” to the Monroe Doctrine, arguing that it violates international law and the sovereignty of the countries of the hemisphere.

The Network demanded that the U.S. government end the economic, commercial, and financial blockade, close the naval base at Guantanamo Bay, remove Cuba from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism, and respect the Caribbean nation's right to self-determination.

It also called for participation in the Week of Action in Defense of Cuba, scheduled for March 8-15, to demonstrate that the island is not alone in the face of these threats.