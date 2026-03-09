



HAVANA, Cuba, March 9 (ACN) The Ministry of Tourism highlighted on its social media, through the magazine Sol de Cuba, that Cuba is a safe and enriching destination, according to testimonials shared by travelers on digital platforms.

Frances Arregoces, a member of the Facebook group "Cuba Travel Tips," inquired about the current conditions on the island in anticipation of her daughter's trip on March 20.

The general consensus was that Cuba is a safe and welcoming country, where positive experiences outweigh any logistical challenges.

"Cuba is safer than the United States or Canada," stated Sawa Albarwary, while photographer Rob O'Neal emphasized that the nation "remains a super safe place to visit," although he recommended using common sense.

Dale Gould, a solo traveler, commented that "the Cuban people will make you feel special. I went alone last year and loved it."

Similarly, Urszula Abolik, a travel organizer, expressed: "In Cuba, I always feel safer than anywhere else in the world."

Juan Carlos Santana Cid, owner of a hostel in Havana, asserted that "economic problems don't affect tourists.

Cuba is a peaceful, cultural, and safe country." Other testimonials highlighted inspiring experiences. Rob Rio noted, "The Cuban people need our support now more than ever.

As a photographer, I guarantee you'll have an unforgettable experience." Sherlyn Borkgren added, "There are photos on every corner.

She'll love the art."

Justin Hamilton shared his experiences in Camagüey, where he enjoyed "an amazing dinner," and criticized the media for "damaging people's perceptions of Cuba."

Travelers recommended preparing for power outages and fuel shortages, a consequence of the U.S. policy that blocks fuel shipments.

Suggestions included carrying flashlights, portable chargers, small bills, medications, and mosquito repellent.

John Marshall, whose family has visited Cuba 15 times, summed it up: "When it comes to security, the United States could learn a few lessons from Cuba. Don't listen to Fox News, Cuba is the safest place you've ever been."