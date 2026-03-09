Cubans with good results at International Badminton Tournament in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, March 9 (ACN) One gold, three silver, and nine bronze medals summarized the positive results for Cubans at the 1rst International Youth Badminton Tournament Havana 2026, which concluded on Sunday at the Ciudad Deportiva Coliseum.

This international competition with the four participating countries has been positive, as it serves to evaluate reserve youth athletes in the provinces, and the two – Iker Herrera and Thalia Roque – who are on the national team, commented Orlando Cala, national commissioner.

Iker teamed up with Carlos Vega and they won the men's doubles title, defeating their compatriots Alberto Lazo and Oscar Montano with scores of 21-12 and 24-22 in 29 minutes, the second longest match of the closing day.

In women's doubles, the hosts Leonor Alvisa and Thalia Roque took home the silver medal after losing 21-7 and 21-6 to Paraguayan twins Paula and Sofía Rodas.

With international experience and just 16 years old, the sisters, along with their coach, Brazilian Bianca Lima, expressed their joy at achieving their first victories in Cuba.

Not only as a pair, they also caused a sensation by achieving a one-two finish in singles, with Sofia winning the final 21-9 and 21-7, although Paula also enjoyed the victory as if it were her own.

The third silver medal for the local players was won in mixed doubles by Iker and Thalia, juniors on the Cuban senior national team since 2023 and 2025, respectively, and both participants in the traditional Giraldilla tournament in Havana.

The only European in this newly created tournament, Bulgarian Teodor Mitev, finished undefeated and earned the men's singles title after defeating Colombian Giraldo, who resisted the tall and fast opponent.

Giraldo finally sealed the victory in 37 minutes with scores of 21-16 and 21-18.

Following this prelude to the badminton circuit in the Cuban capital, the 24th edition of the Giraldilla de La Habana will take place from March 12 to 15, with the participation of some 40 players from 12 nations.

While the tournament that concluded for U19s awarded points for the world ranking in that category, the Giraldilla will award points for the senior world ranking and, incidentally, points toward qualification for the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo.