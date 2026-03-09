Cuban institutions and PAHO announce digital contest on climate and health





HAVANA, Cuba, March 9 (ACN) The SAT-DENCLIM Project of the Institute of Meteorology (Insmet), along with the Vector Control Directorate of the Ministry of Public Health and in cooperation with the Pan American Health Organization, launched the digital contest “From Forecasting to Prevention: Climate and Health in the Face of Dengue” on its social media channels.

The initiative seeks to promote understanding of the link between climate, climate variability, and dengue prevention in Cuban communities through creativity and citizen participation.

Residents of Cuba aged 12 to 60 are eligible to participate, organized into two categories: adolescents aged 12 to 18, and young adults aged 19 and over.

The contest includes three categories: digital poster or infographic, short video of up to one minute, and educational social media post, all focused on the relationship between climate, rainfall, temperature, early warning, and community action against dengue.

The entries will be evaluated based on scientific relevance, clarity of message, creativity, communication impact, and visual or audiovisual quality, according to the organizers.

The submission deadline is March 18, 2026, and the winners will be announced on March 23, World Meteorological Day, during a virtual event. Prizes will be awarded by category and format, in addition to special mentions, official certificates, and promotion on institutional networks.