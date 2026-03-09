Cuban province distributes Mexican powdered milk donation





HOLGUIN, Cuba, March 9 (ACN) A donation of skimmed milk powder from Mexico is being distributed starting today in the eastern province of Holguin, as part of the humanitarian aid sent by that nation to benefit priority population groups.

Miguel Yohannis Justiz Valle, director of the Holguin Dairy Company, told the Cuban News Agency that the donation consists of 270 tons of skimmed milk received in the country, of which 27,075 tons were allocated to the province.

The aid is intended for children aged one to two and two to six, who will each receive one kilogram of the product.

The director indicated that this delivery provides a 10-day supply of this essential item for the two age groups in all 14 municipalities.

Distribution will begin in the most remote areas and proceed to the warehouses in the provincial capital.

Given the existing fuel shortage due to the United States' hostile policy toward Cuba, a single vehicle was designated for transportation to eastern territories such as Moa, Sagua de Tanamo, Mayari, Frank Pais, and Cueto, he emphasized.

For the remaining territories, one or two vehicles will be used, and in the case of Holguín, four electric tricycles were made available to serve the warehouses near the company, allowing for the immediate transport of powdered milk, Justiz Valle explained.

The Mexican government sent several tons of food and basic necessities to Cuba in an act of solidarity with the Caribbean nation facing limitations following the executive order signed by the Donald Trump administration to block fuel imports.