Cuba denounces Israeli military incursions in the West Bank





HAVANA, Cuba, November 28 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban Foreign Minister, denounced today recent Israeli military incursions into the northern West Bank, which have left several wounded and hundreds detained.



Cuban diplomat stated on X that the Zionist regime of Israel insists on controlling and destroying Palestinian territory and exterminating its population.



He indicated that its objective is to prevent "by force, as is its custom, the establishment and recognition of an independent Palestinian state."



Rouh Fattouh, president of the Palestinian National Council, asserted today that the Israeli occupation army has committed hundreds of cold-blooded murders in the occupied territories without accountability or investigation.



In a statement regarding the execution of two young Palestinians, Fattouh said that this event confirms the strategy of extrajudicial killings practiced by Israel, Prensa Latina reported.



The president of the Palestinian National Council described the crimes committed by the military in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank as genocide and ethnic cleansing.



