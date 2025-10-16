Cuba and Belarus reassert scope of interparty ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 14 (ACN) Cuba’s willingness to keep strengthening ties with Belarus marked the welcome given in this city to Olga Chemodanova, president of the Belaya Rus Party, by Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC).



Mr. Morales told the Belarusian official that he was honored to greet her on her first visit to Cuba as part of her country’s delegation to the 3rd International Meeting of Theoretical Publications of Left-Wing Parties and Movements on October 15-17, organized by the magazine Cuba Socialista, and to the 1st International Granma-Rebelde Festival.



He valued the meeting as a sign of the excellent relations between the parties and peoples of the two countries, currently engaged in the efforts to realize the agreements reached during Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel’s visit to Belarus in June.



In statements to the pres, Ms. Chemodanova expressed her gratitude for the warm welcome given to her delegation and praised the strength of the existing ties between Cuba and Belarus, geographically distant but united by friendship and solidarity.



She also ratified her country's resolve to keep supporting Cuba's struggles at international level to put an end to the U.S. blockade and have the island removed from the U.S. list of alleged state sponsors of terrorism.