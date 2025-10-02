Santiago de Cuba to Host Ivenza 2025 Business Forum





Santiago de Cuba, Sept 30 (ACN) Convened by the Science and Technology Interface Society Cintro S. A. and the Delegation of the Chamber of Commerce, Santiago de Cuba city will host the third Ivenza Business Forum (Ivenza 2025) from October 15 to 17 at the Muthu Segundo Frente hotel.



Company executive Miriam Marañón told the Cuban News Agency that the event works as an alternative platform, with the aim to enhance the exchange and promote high-impact commercial relations, as well as favor business and integration between the state and private sectors of the Caribbean nation.



Among the novelties of this edition, the executive highlighted the launch by Cintro S. A. of comprehensive services for digital transformation and the implementation of changes in the energy matrix, through diagnostics, technology supply, and advice in favor of adopting modern practices and promoting business efficiency and sustainability.



The event program includes workshops dedicated to contemporary business, internal administration and human resource management, energy, with an emphasis on renewables, and on project financing sources, incubation, and productive chaining.



Experts from the provinces of Holguín, Guantánamo and Havana have confirmed attendance so far at the event, which also seeks to promote science and innovation as pillars of local and national development.