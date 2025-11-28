Cuban magazine Destino Salud promotes healthcare services in tourism sector





HAVANA, Cuba, November 28 (ACN) The magazine Destino Salud (Health Destination) presented its new 2026 edition, which aims to promote healthcare services within the tourism sector, in the context of the 41st Havana International Fair (FIAHV 2025).



Laura Dominguez Fernandez, head of Communications for the Cuban Medical Services Company (SMC), the entity promoting this publication along with the multiplatform Juventud Técnica (Technical Youth), indicated that this bulletin aims to promote not only health tourism, but also academic training, pharmaceutical and optical services, as well as foreign investment in the healthcare sector.



Dominguez Fernandez emphasized that each of the potential benefits highlighted in the magazine are supported by the achievements of the Cuban national health system and are also linked to other strategic sectors for fulfilling its social mandate.



She explained that Destino Salud, an annual publication available in Spanish and English, highlights scientific advancements in the medical field through journalistic work, photography, and design structures that result in an efficient and high-quality communication product with a timeless vision suitable for trade fairs.



She emphasized that this new version, with digital access and a focus on quality of life, features testimonials among its content, because the best way to validate the services offered is through the experiences of those who have used them.



Iramis Alfonso Porro, director of Juventud Técnica, stated that the professionalism of the team has allowed Destino Salud to be a high-quality product, not only visually, but also in its content, which demonstrates from different perspectives that leisure in Cuba has added value in the market because it promotes human well-being.



FIHAV 2025, which takes place at the Expocuba fairgrounds until November 29, has become a space where science, medicine and leisure come together to boost the country's development and position it among the top choices for travelers from all over the world.



