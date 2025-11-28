Cuba appreciates China's firm stance against US hostility





HAVANA, Cuba, November 28 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban Foreign Minister, expressed today his gratitude for China's firm stance against the United States' hostile policy toward Cuba.



On X, Rodriguez Parrilla highlighted the statements by the Chinese government and Foreign Ministry opposing Washington's blockade against Cuba and calling for the island's removal from the unilateral list of alleged state sponsors of terrorism.



On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun urged the United States to heed the international community's call for justice and immediately lift its sanctions against Cuba, Xinhua reported.



In a press conference, the spokesperson referred to the preliminary report of the visit to Cuba by UN Special Rapporteur Alena Douhan, which states that US policy toward the island has serious impacts on Cuba's economy and humanitarian situation.



Guo emphasized that the document is fully in accordance with the recent resolution demanding an end to the US blockade, adopted by 165 countries at the UN General Assembly.



He stated that China urges the United States to heed the international community's call for justice, immediately lift its blockade and sanctions against Cuba, and remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.



