Awards ceremony and closing of FIHAV 2025 to be held today in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, November 28 (ACN) The awards ceremony and closing of the 41st Havana International Fair (FIHAV 2025) will take place today at 4:00 p.m. at the Expocuba fairgrounds in Havana.



FIHAV 2025, a traditional event that serves as a commercial hub for numerous nations worldwide each year, hosted more than 700 companies from 52 countries this year, including Mexico, Panama, Zimbabwe, the Czech Republic, Venezuela, Iran, Angola, and South Africa.



Among the exhibitors are 268 Cuban companies from various sectors and management structures, all gathered in an exhibition area exceeding 18,740 square meters.



This Friday will also see the 4th Cuba-Eurasian Economic Union Joint Commission meeting, the 25th anniversary of the declaration of the coffee plantation archaeological landscapes of eastern Cuba as a World Heritage Site, and various events dedicated to Artificial Intelligence.



The 41st Havana International Fair, which began last Monday, will open its doors to the public tomorrow, November 29.



The event has once again positioned itself as a strategic platform for promoting trade alliances and strengthening the country's economic and productive system, and is considered Cuba's largest business forum.



