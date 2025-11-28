Argentina defeated Cuba at FIBA ​​World Cup Qualifying Window, Qatar 2027





HAVANA, Cuba, November 28 (ACN) Argentina defeated Cuba 80-68 in a game played at the Coliseo de la Ciudad Deportiva in Havana, at the start of the FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 Qualifying Window.



The first quarter, which ended 21-13 in favor of Argentina, the runner-up in the last FIBA ​​AmeriCup, proved decisive for the final result of the game, witnessed on Thursday by 4,500 spectators, according to the stadium announcer.



The remaining quarters were relatively close, with the next three periods ending 20-19, 20-17, and 19-19, with the visitors leading throughout. Argentina shot 39.7 % from the field compared to Cuba's 32.9 %, while from the free-throw line, the Argentinians shot 70.8 percent and the Cubans a low 58.8 percent.



Cuba was better from three-point range (22.2 percent), thanks to the Caribbean team's strategy of limiting the Argentinian shooters (17.9 %).



The 7-foot-1 center Francisco Caffaro, with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds, and point guard Gonzalo Corbalan, with 19 points—including three three-pointers, plus seven rebounds and three assists—led the South American team's performance, which also outrebounded the Caribbean side by 53 to 47.



For Cuba, Karel Guzman was the game's top scorer with 22 points.



In February, Cuba will host Panama, and Argentina will face Uruguay at home.



The first round of Americas qualifying will conclude in July 2026, and the top three teams from each of the four groups will compete for the continent's seven spots in the FIBA ​​World Cup Qatar 2027.



