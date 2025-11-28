Cuban institution announces 1rst edition of SimeCuba event





HAVANA, Cuba, November 28 (ACN) The Business Group of the Iron and Steel Industry (Gesime) celebrated on Thursday the launch of the inaugural SimeCuba event, to be held from March 23 to 27 of next year, within the context of the 41st Havana International Fair (FIHAV 2025), taking place at the Expocuba fairgrounds.



Rosely Casuso Martin, general director of the Technical and Technological Services Marketing Company (Tecnosime), told the Cuban News Agency that, according to current projections, the event will bring together more than 500 participants from all types of economic actors, with the aim of sharing and disseminating best practices in the management of this sector of the industry.



In general terms, she explained that fundamental issues related to foreign investment for the recovery of the national economy, the application of circular economy concepts, and the emergence of artificial intelligence must be addressed, among other matters linked to diversification and greater positioning of production in the international market.



Regarding the company he leads, he noted that Tecnosime was known for organizing events for other entities, and as a business strategy, and also somewhat aligned with the organization's strategic objectives, they took on the challenge of starting to organize their own events.



As background, he highlighted the success of the first Tecno Emprende event last June, which yielded very positive experiences and will have its second edition next year.



Based on that, the decision was made to expand its scope and organize a larger event that represents the entire steel and mechanical engineering sector.



In her role as a young leader and executive in the sector, she emphasized her motivations and commitment to driving one of the country's strongest industrial sectors through her own efforts.



This commitment is reaffirmed by a conference that, in her view, holds great potential and prospects for overcoming the difficulties imposed by the economic, commercial, and financial blockade of the United States government against Cuba.



However, she concluded, "In this context, we have been able to reinvent ourselves, continue growing, and remain one of the strongest sectors of Cuban industry.



Therefore, this is a goal and a purpose that young people must also pursue." With the participation of more than 700 companies from 52 countries, including 268 Cuban companies from various sectors and management structures, FIHAV 2025 is consolidating its position as Cuba's leading trade fair and a key space for promoting foreign investment, diversifying partnerships, and stimulating national production.



