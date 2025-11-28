Cuban PM held talks with Saudi business delegation at FIHAV 2025





HAVANA, Cuba, November 28 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz held a meeting on Thursday with representatives of the Saudi Arabian business delegation participating in the Havana International Fair (FIHAV 2025), who reaffirmed their interest in expanding their businesses in Cuba.



According to the Cuban government's Facebook page, the presence of the Saudi-Cuban Business Council delegation at the event continued the agreements reached during Marrero Cruz's recent visit to that Arab nation and confirmed the mutual desire to strengthen economic and trade relations.



During the meeting, the Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to elevating economic and trade ties to the same level as the political and diplomatic ties, which are approaching their 70th anniversary.



The Saudi Arabian ambassador to Cuba, Waleed Abdulrahman Alhamoudi, stated that Marrero Cruz's visit to his country marked the true starting point for the development of economic and trade relations, which are expected to accelerate.



Regarding the Saudi delegation's program at FIHAV 2025, they highlighted their interest in business related to food production, the sugar industry, and wholesale and retail trade.



The Saudi representatives stated that concrete opportunities exist and that it is necessary to work together to realize them for the benefit of both parties.



