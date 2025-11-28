Diaz-Canel appreciates Venezuelan support after Hurricane Melissa





HAVANA, Cuba, November 28 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, held a meeting on Thursday in the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba.



The meeting took place at Plaza de la Revolucion Mayor General Antonio Maceo Grajales in Santiago de Cuba with Domiciano Graterol, Vice Minister of Public Works of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, who is leading a brigade of young people who arrived on the island to assist in the recovery efforts following Hurricane Melissa.



According to sources from the Presidency, during the exchange, Diaz-Canel emphasized that the presence of Venezuelans in Cuba was a demonstration of the brotherhood and friendship between both peoples and revolutions.



The president stressed that the cooperation took place in a context marked by external pressure and the military presence of the United States in the Caribbean, a situation that affected regional security and the stability of the Bolivarian Revolution.



He noted that, despite the intensification of the economic, commercial, and financial blockade against Cuba, collaboration with Venezuela continued, and he highlighted that young people from both nations worked together on recovery efforts.



Diaz-Canel expressed that this joint effort strengthened shared values ​​and consolidated the cultural and historical identity of the two people.



The President thanked Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the young people who made up the brigade for their gesture of solidarity.



Domiciano Graterol stated that the young people felt at home in Cuba and reaffirmed that the brotherhood between the two nations began with Commanders-in-Chief Hugo Chavez Frias and Fidel Castro Ruz, historical leaders of the national revolutions, and that it continues today with Presidents Nicolas Maduro and Diaz-Canel.