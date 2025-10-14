Havana authorities strengthen agricultural price controls in the capital





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 13 (ACN) In compliance with Resolution 148/2025 issued by the Governor of Havana, Yanet Hernandez Perez, price inspection and control measures in the capital's agricultural markets are being intensified, with the aim of combating speculative practices that affect the population, according to the Havana Government website.



This resolution, signed by the Governor of Havana, set unified purchase price caps for producers, wholesalers, and retailers in state entities and markets leased to agricultural production, including those managed by the Youth Labor Army and Urban Agriculture, for all of Havana.



The Municipal Directorate of Finance and Prices (DMFP by its Spanish acronym) of Plaza de la Revolucion reported that Decree Law 91, Article 12, paragraph j, was applied, with a fine of 16,000 CUP (Cuban Pesos) imposed on an offender for setting higher prices on nine agricultural products.



Fines ranging from 2,000 to 16,000 CUP were imposed depending on the severity of the violations and the provisions of Decree 30 and Legislative Decree 91.



Inspection teams from the provincial and municipal Finance and Prices Directorates also adopted confiscation measures in cases where speculation was found, according to official information.



These actions are part of the government's strategy to guarantee consumer protection and compliance with established prices, in line with the country's economic policy and the strengthening of commercial discipline.



The document repealed Resolution 69 of April 28, 2025, and other previous provisions on wholesale and retail prices of agricultural products.



