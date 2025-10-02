Rurality and Agroecological Tourism in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, September 30 (ACN) The 10th Ibero-American Rural Tourism Meeting, under way in Cuba, made it clear that rural tourism is growing worldwide and promoting the revitalization of regions and the generation of new opportunities.



Representing Colombia at the event, Ruddy Alejandra Rojas presented her country's experiences in community-based tourism, marked by an increasing number of visitors thanks to efforts to provide it as a real alternative.



“As the host of this meeting, Cuba seeks to foster regional cooperation and community empowerment, in line with our commitment to fair tourism services in harmony with nature”, stated Yamily Aldama, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR).



Delegates from Spain, Mexico, Panama, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Portugal, Brazil, Paraguay, and more than twenty other nations who came to Cuba to experience its natural beauty have discussed innovation, the use of ICTs, the links with academic institutions to promote agroecological tourism, and environmentally friendly farming.



Despite Cuba’s current difficult context, the Ibero-American Institute of Rural Tourism (Iberoatur) chose the island to host this 10th edition, deemed a source of exchange and unity.



“The presence of delegations from multiple countries confirms that the meeting is also a space for regional integration”, Ms. Aldama remarked. “We are weaving here a network of collaboration that transcends borders and is committed to a common future, so that every conversation, every presentation and every tour brings us closer to the goal of fair, sustainable, and technologically enhanced rural tourism”.