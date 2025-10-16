Cuban Health Ministry Reports Arbovirus Spread





Havana, Oct 15 (ACN) Cuban deputy health minister Carilda Peña reported the spread of Chikungunya in eight Cuban provinces, where Dengue and Oropouche Fever are also present, with Dengue being the most dangerous of the three arboviruses.



The doctor, who oversees the Hygiene and Epidemiology area at the Cuban Health Ministry, recalled that arboviruses have a noticeable presence in this time of the year in Cuba due to high temperature and rains. “We live in a country where Dengue Fever has become endemic because we always detect cases; it’s a complex sanitary situation,” she noted.

The sanitary scenario in Cuba includes the presence of nine respiratory viruses with initial clinical symptoms very similar to the three above-mentioned arboviruses, and there are also acute diarrhea viruses very dangerous for small kids and adults over 65.



The deputy health minister called on the people to go to the doctor as soon as any symptom appears in order to find out what virus the patient is developing and then take precise action. She said that hospitals and intensive care units are ready to receive any citizen requiring hospitalization.

