Gibara Poor Cinema Festival validates Cuba's commitment





HAVANA, Cuba, September 30 (ACN) The Cuban Film Institute (ICAIC) announces the 20th International Poor Cinema Festival of Gibara, scheduled to be held in this town of the province of Holguín on April 14-18, 2026.



In statements to the press, Festival president Sergio Benvenuto Solás stated that the event will feature the usual contests of full-length and short fiction films, documentaries, animation, and experimental movies.



On his end, ICAIC president Alexis Triana praised Gibara’s great potential and infrastructure as an incentive to maintain the Festival as a local development project and the venue of a multicultural gathering of interest to national and international audiences.



Created in 2003, the International Poor Cinema Festival of Gibara stems from the work of the renowned Cuban filmmaker Humberto Solás and the efforts of all those who defend his legacy and have turned it into one of the most highly valued events for alternative cinema in Latin America, Mr. Triana pointed out.



The occasion also provided an opportunity to present an update on the agreements and projects organized with Honduras, Russia, and Costa Rica, among other countries, to promote Cuban cinema.